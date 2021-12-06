New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Leidos by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

