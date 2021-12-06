97,060 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $226,000.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $49.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

