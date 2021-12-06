Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,758,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 769,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 726,749 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.