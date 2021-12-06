935 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $10,749,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 87.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

