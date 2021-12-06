Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 119,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $21.17 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

