Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $290.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.83 and a 52-week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

