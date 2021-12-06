Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.17 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

