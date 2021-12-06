Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 338,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $95.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

