Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) versus EQT (NYSE:EQT) Critical Survey

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -9.79% 41.37% 11.20% EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72%

52.6% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 4.42 -$689.29 million ($0.51) -18.73 EQT $3.06 billion 2.42 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.22

Enerplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enerplus and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00 EQT 0 0 15 0 3.00

Enerplus currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.09%. EQT has a consensus target price of $26.77, indicating a potential upside of 36.79%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than EQT.

Summary

Enerplus beats EQT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

