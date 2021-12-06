Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 27,450 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

