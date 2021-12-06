Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,200 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 188.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

