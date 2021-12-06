Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.20 on Monday. Sify Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIFY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

