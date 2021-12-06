Analysts Expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of HUT opened at $9.37 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

