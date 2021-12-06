Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Insider Purchases A$12,900.00 in Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) insider Avrohom (Avi) Geller purchased 100,000 shares of Nova Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,900.00 ($9,214.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Get Nova Minerals alerts:

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States, Australia, and Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project comprise 346 mining claims covering an area of 220 square km located in Alaska.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.