Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells $211,300.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William John Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36.

STEM opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

