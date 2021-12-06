Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $15,102.84 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $15,102.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

