Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $15,102.84 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $15,102.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of KLXE stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.97.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
KLX Energy Services Company Profile
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
