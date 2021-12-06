Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 242,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 64.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 17.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $52.74 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

