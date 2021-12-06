$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.47. Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBIO shares. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 6.1% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.42 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.