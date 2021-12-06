Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2,465.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,257 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

