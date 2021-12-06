Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $794,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.50. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

