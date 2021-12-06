Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,758 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Banc of California by 27.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.