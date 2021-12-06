Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). Expro Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expro Group.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

XPRO stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.29.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

