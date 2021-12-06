Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after buying an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after buying an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after buying an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after buying an additional 318,753 shares during the period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Verint Systems stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.