Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

