Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $70.39 and a twelve month high of $138.60.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.