CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,998 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $82,373,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,540,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,489,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

