Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $219.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.