Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) in the last few weeks:

11/30/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom gained continued traction from the remote-working and online-learning wave in third-quarter fiscal 2022. Enterprise customer base grew rapidly. Ease of deployment, use, and management, and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, Zoom’s growth pace is slowing down as economies open up. Stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $369.00 to $299.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $304.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $460.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

10/29/2021 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $183.92 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $177.12 and a one year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.02.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,479 shares of company stock valued at $24,817,946. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

