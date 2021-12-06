Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $138.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

