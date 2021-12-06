Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

