Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 209 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA opened at $214.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

