Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $240.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $273.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.