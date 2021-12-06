Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 74,969 Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,195 shares of company stock worth $636,062 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.28 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

