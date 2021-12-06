Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 102,790.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 224,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.66 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.06.

BATRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

