Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $12,355,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Progress Software stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

