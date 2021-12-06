Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $697.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

