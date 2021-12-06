Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

