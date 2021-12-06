Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Discovery were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

DISCA opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

