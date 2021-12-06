CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth about $985,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 61.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 36.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

