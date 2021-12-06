Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.60 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

