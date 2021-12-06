Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,051,834 shares of company stock valued at $82,198,980 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

