Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Update

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.