Short Interest in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Expands By 17.8%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 2,592.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvve by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvve will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.