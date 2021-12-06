The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

GPS opened at $16.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

