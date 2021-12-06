302 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $129.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

