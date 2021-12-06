Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Erland E. Kailbourne Acquires 1,532 Shares

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Erland E. Kailbourne purchased 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,952.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RAND opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. Rand Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 371.76%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

