Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Sells $30,973.32 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.87. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 83,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

