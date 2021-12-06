Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $74.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

