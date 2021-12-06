Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at $606,000.

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

