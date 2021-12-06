Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of EBS opened at $41.89 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

